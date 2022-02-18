What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Billie Eilish, Dora Jar @ Madison Square Garden
- Magdalena Bay, Cecile Believe @ Elsewhere
- Mom Jeans, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Pool Kids, Super American @ Warsaw
- Ween @ Capitol Theatre
- Terrace Martin & Friends @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Acid Dad, Zero Point Energy, Programmique @ The Sultan Room
- MYD, Psymon Spine (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Ice Balloons, Dion Lunadon, Beechwood @ Knitting Factory
- Dumpstaphunk, The Nth Power @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Beta Librae, Roza Terenzi @ Nowadays
- Slashers @ The Gutter
- Quantic (DJ set), Jitwam (DJ set), Ria Bird, Sticky Dojah + Prince Klassen @ Elsewhere
- Polo G, DJ Drewski, DJ Diddy @ American Dream's Nickelodeon Universe
- Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Rachael Sage @ The Paramount
- Ronny Chieng @ Beacon Theatre
--
