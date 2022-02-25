What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Elton John @ Prudential Center
- Mdou Moctar (playing Afrique Victime in full), Bartees Strange @ BAM
- Bonobo @ Avant Gardner
- Cold World, War Hungry, Mindforce, Glitterer, Age of Apocalypse, Born Sinner @ Market Hotel
- Gregor Barnett (The Menzingers), Roger Harvey, BEARS @ Mercury Lounge
- Journey, Toto @ UBS Arena
- Kamaal Williams, Elle Shimada @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Meshell Ndegeocello presents The HawtPlates @ Symphony Space
- GRIP, Wiley From Atlanta, Marco Plus, Chris Patrick @ Baby's All Right
- The Veldt, Dead Leaf Echo, JWC, Spirits of Leo @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Obscura, Vale of Pnath, Interloper, Winter Nights, Animarium @ Knitting Factory
- May Rio, Bloomsday, Precious Human, special guest @ The Windjammer
- Cinema Cinema, Mustafina, World Sucks @ Bushwick Public House
- Black Rave Culture, EscaFlowne, DJ Noir @ Nowadays
- livwutang, RP Boo @ Mood Ring
- Crystallmess, Juliana Huxtable, Miss Parker @ TBA
- JWords, Medellin Collection, Juuwah, Nelson Bandela, Ben Hixon @ IRL
- HUGS w/ DJ Haram, DJ Taye, JSPORT, Zariiina @ Heaven or Las Vegas
- Henry Wu, Jus-Ed, Greg Paulus, Seshwa Soundsystem, Morgan, Omer Mil @ TBA
- India Jordan, Shanti Celeste, DJ Wawa @ Elsewhere
- Hasan Minhaj @ Radio City Music Hall
--
