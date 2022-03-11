What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Aeon Station @ TV Eye
- Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar, Anxious @ Irving Plaza
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Daughter of Swords @ Webster Hall
- Gary Numan, I Speak Machine @ White Eagle Hall
- The Psychedelic Furs, Royston Langdon @ Wellmont Theater
- Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, Joe @ Prudential Center
- Woe, The Silver, Witching @ Saint Vitus Bar
- AMINÉ, AJ Tracey, 454 @ Terminal 5
- A Concert for Ukraine w/ Laurie Anderson and John Zorn duo, Philip Glass, New Masada Quartet, Sofia Rei, Julian Lage Trio, Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas @ The New School
- Hiatus Kaiyote @ Brooklyn Steel
- Son Volt, Jesse Farrar @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Light of Day Winterfest 2022 w/ Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, Jessie Malin, Billy Hector Band, Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son, more @ Stone Pony
- Rick Maguire (live score of Fragments, or, Scenes from a Film I'll Never Make) @ The Broadway
- Mansions, Joanna Sternberg @ Knitting Factory
- Myles Cameron, Halima @ Baby's All Right
- Sarah Nagano/Patricia Brennan/Wendy Eisenberg @ The Stone
- Natalie Bergman, Elke @ Brooklyn Made
- Morton Subotnick & Lillevan, Anteness @ Abrons Art Center's Playhouse Theater
- Actor Observer, Godseyes, Live Well @ The Kingsland
- Dead Bars, Decent Criminal, All Away Lou, Heavy Lag @ Trans-Pecos
- Buck Gooter, Deep Fake, Contract, Tungsten Beach @ Bar Freda
- Jigsaw Youth, Blahsum, Razor Braids, Kota Dosa @ The Sultan Room
- Matias Aguayo, Justin Strauss @ Public Records
- Tallies, Pom Poko, Wah Together, The Gloomies, Adios Ghost, Beechwood @ Mercury Lounge (New Colossus)
- Randy Randall (No Age), Shower Curtain, The Lotts, Jango Flash, Catcher, Enjoyable Listens, Garden Centre, Emily Weekes @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
- Laura Lee & The Jettes, Blushing, Thus Love, Zoon, The Natvral @ Berlin (New Colossus)
- Hause Plants, Jelly Kelly, Letting Up Despite Great Faults, Dharmacide, Cigarettes For Breakfast @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
- Lovechild, End of Fun, Catcher, Strawberry Launch, Climates @ East Berlin (New Colossus)
- Love Burns, Aaron Pfenning, Real Numbers, The Death of Robert @ Bowery Electric Map Room (New Colossus)
- Capitol, Belako, The Institutes, Fat Trout Trailer Park, FIEH @ Bowery Electric (New Colossus)
