What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Arcade Fire @ Bowery Ballroom
- Kim Gordon, Bill Nace @ Webster Hall
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Questlove, Vernon Reid, Nona Hendryx @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Glassjaw, Folly, Incendiary @ Starland Ballroom
- PLOSIVS, Meat Wave @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Overkill, Prong, Cultus Black, DJ Alex Kayne @ Palladium Times Square
- Bad Bunny @ Prudential Center
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Erika de Casier, Tama Gucci @ Baby's All Right
- Tank and The Bangas, Cory Henry @ White Eagle Hall
- Kill Lincoln, The Best of the Worst, Eichlers @ Trans-Pecos
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Maia Friedman, Katie Von Schleicher, DJ Ethan Woods @ Brooklyn Made
- Rickie Lee Jones @ City Winery
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Tom Misch @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Country Westerns, Old Lady, Cliff Westfall @ TV Eye
- D.R.U.G.S., Scary Kids Scaring Kids, SECRETS, Dead American @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Drain Gang 2022 World Tour w/ Bladee, Ecco2K, Thaiboy Digital, Whitearmor w/ Varg²™ @ Knockdown Center
- Alex Zhang Hungtai, Callahan & Witscher, Stubborn (Jeff Joyal, Valerie Keane, Brad Kronz), MC Torn Hawk @ Union Pool
- Rhys Fulber, Dreamcrusher @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Lust$ickPuppy, Antpunk, AceMo, Pushpin, Pauli Cakes, Mazturbate, Cowboykiller2001, Totalxtc, Stillbreathingcorpse @ Rash Bar
- Juan Maclean, Taylor Bratches, Doctor Jeep, Ma Sha @ Good Room
