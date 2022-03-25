What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Nick Cave + Warren Ellis @ Kings Theatre
- Soccer Mommy, Peel Dream Magazine @ The Stone Pony
- Hot Water Music, Strike Anywhere, Be Well @ Crossroads
- Glassjaw, Life of Agony, Tension @ The Paramount
- SASAMI, Zulu @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- keiyaA, Rahrah Gabor, Elise @ Public Records
- Shamir, Riverby @ The Sultan Room
- Cerebral Rot, Gravesend, Left Cross, Outer Heaven @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- The Psychedelic Furs, Royston Langdon @ Apollo Theater
- Brian Chase & Matteo Liberatore, special guests @ The Stone
- Noods, Seldomo, DD Island @ Bushwick Public House
- Ukraine Benefit w/ Loose Buttons, Crews, special guests @ Union Pool
- Eyelids, Jay Gonzalez & The Guilty Pleasures @ TV Eye
- waveform*, Joyer, Bleary Eyed, Ben Special @ Purgatory
- Ritt Momney, Hannah Jadagu, Shane T @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Pool Kids, Perspective a lovely hand to hold, anxioushum @ Sovereign
- LustSickPuppy, Johnnascus, Princess Peggie, Yesterdayneverhappened @ Saint Vitus Bar
- DJ Reborn, DJ mOma @ Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing
- Cardopusher, Antoni Maiovvi, L.Sangre, Andi, Burner Account, R Gamble @ Good Room
- Omar S, DJ Godfather, Black Noi$e @ 88 Palace
- The 50th Anniversary of Eat A Peach w/ The Allman Brothers Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park @ Starland Ballroom
- Naked Giants, Gansser @ Market Hotel
