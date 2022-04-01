What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Parquet Courts, Yu Su @ Brooklyn Steel
- Bicep, Kim Ann Foxman @ Knockdown Center
- Maxo Kream, Peso Peso, Lul Bob, Li Heat @ Irving Plaza
- Andy Shauf, Cassandra Jenkins @ Webster Hall
- Sampa the Great, keiyaA @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bedouine, Hannah Cohen @ Brooklyn Made
- Mikey Erg, Slow Death, Dog Heaven @ Trans-Pecos
- The Soul Rebels, Robin Thicke, DJ Chuckchillout @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Max Pain and The Groovies, TVOD, Nevva @ TV Eye
- David J (DJ set), Aurat, Ces Cadáveres, Adam Abou-Heif, Andi @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Delta Spirit, Palm Palm @ White Eagle Hall
- Korine, Rogelio, G.S.E.D. (DJ set) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Stas THEE Boss, Nelson Bandela @ Elsewhere Zone One
- APB, DJ Bruce Ciccone @ Mercury Lounge
- KYLE, Leven Kali @ Warsaw
- The Figgs @ Mercury Lounge
- Joseph @ The Opera House
- Ata Kak @ Market Hotel
- Thelma and The Sleaze, Susu, Razor Braids @ The Sultan Room
- Horse Play w/ Vano 3000, Mohogany, Zillion, TyBass, Swordes, No Promises, Mellow Domingo, Luci @ Baby's All Right
- Benefit for Ukraine Relief w/ John Zorn's Cobra, Vadim Neselovskyi's "Krai" and ODESA, Meredith Monk's "Happy Woman" (video presentation) @ Roulette
- Julie Klausner @ Joe's Pub
- Glen E. Friedman (in conversation with Ian MacKaye & book signing) @ Rough Trade
LIVESTREAMS:
Arcade Fire, King Princess, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band stream their New Orleans show live starting at 6:30 PM ET via AT&T.
