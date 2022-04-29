What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, Chris Gethard @ Irving Plaza
- Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless @ The Stone Pony
- Land of Talk, Zoon @ Bowery Ballroom
- OMD, In The Valley Below @ Brooklyn Steel
- Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds, Fearing @ Brooklyn Made
- Guerilla Toss, Operator Music Band, LLVX @ TV Eye
- Gulch, King Nine, Pain of Truth, All Due Respect @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Son Lux, Emily Wells @ Elsewhere
- Typhoon, CARM, The Ophelias @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ set), Heathered Pearls, Kate Garvey @ Elsewhere
- Trupa Trupa, Secret Vacation, The Twin @ Mercury Lounge
- Lars Frederiksen, Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem @ Crossroads
- Kim Kelly's Fight Like Hell book release show w/ Trophy Hunt, Sunrot @ Bushwick Public House
- Kate Clover, Dion Lunadon, Licks @ Union Pool
- J. Hoard @ C'mon Everybody
- Pardoner, Dog Date, Big City, Cant Read @ Market Hotel
- Orquesta Akokán, Bulla En El Barrio, DJ Mickey Perez @ Knitting Factory
- Public Access Live! w/ Christeene, Bri Joy, Bugs in the Dark, All Cats are Grey @ Our Wicked Lady
- The Smithereens, Marshall Crenshaw @ Sony Hall
- Roman Flugel, JDH & Dave P, Gee Dee @ Good Room
- Sarah Squirm @ Bell House
- Long Play @ various venues
--
