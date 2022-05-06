What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Florence + The Machine @ Alice Tully Hall
- Spoon, Margaret Glaspy @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Code Orange, Vended, Loathe, Dying Wish @ Warsaw
- Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, Mikey Erg @ The Stone Pony
- Julianna Barwick, Malibu @ First Unitarian Church
- Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan, Koyo @ Starland Ballroom
- Gogol Bordello, Amigo the Devil @ White Eagle Hall
- Empty Country, Charles Bissell, Field Mouse @ Knitting Factory
- Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Warthog, Fairytale, DJ Cienfuegos @ TV Eye
- Blacklist, Jason Priest, High @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Jhay Cortez @ Terminal 5
- Lucius, Celisse @ Wellmont Theater
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle @ Webster Hall
- Dreamcrusher, Fatboi Sharif + Lungs, Pootie, Morus Alba @ The Broadway
- Aitch @ Baby's All Right
- Bladee (DJ set), Ecco2k (DJ set), Whitearmor (DJ set), Varg2tm (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Future Blondes, Confines, Biproduct, Bad Acid 303 @ Saint Vitus Bar
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.