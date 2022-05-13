What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Limp Bizkit, $not, WARGASM, Scowl @ Madison Square Garden
- Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon @ White Eagle Hall
- Freddie Gibbs, MIKE, Redveil @ Irving Plaza
- Rina Sawayama, HANA @ Terminal 5
- Weird Al Yankovic, Emo Philips @ The Paramount
- Desertfest NYC w/ Corrosion of Conformity, John Garcia & BoG, Orange Goblin, Mothership, Black Tusk, Sasquatch, Holy Death Trio, Geezer, Howling Giant, Leather Lung @ Knockdown Center
- Good Riddance, War on Women, Teenage Halloween @ The Kingsland
- Molchat Doma, Rare DM @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mariah the Scientist, Dess Dior @ Webster Hall
- PinkPantheress, Tommy Gold @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Crown of Thornz @ House of Independents
- Disclosure, DJ Boring @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Kevin Morby (performance & signing) @ Rough Trade
- MGMT (DJ set) @ Schimanski
- Sister Nancy, Mungo's Hi-Fi ft. Gardna, Bukkha, Bent Backs Sound, JonnyGo Figure, El Gran Latido Sound System, Dub-Stuy Sound, Hilla Bundem @ Brooklyn Monarch
- The Dead Tongues, Elijah Wolf @ The Sultan Room
- Paul Cauthen, Taylor McCall @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Suki Waterhouse, Jane. @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Higher Power, Shackled Down, On Sight, Fools Game @ The Litter Box
- The Nude Party, Ghost Funk Orchestra @ Brooklyn Made
- DJ Logic & Friends Ft. Vernon Reid, Marcus Gilmore, David Dyson, James Hurt, Ravi Coltrane @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- JDH & Dave P, Lauren Goulet, Ben Steidel @ Good Room
- The Giraffes, Ice Balloons, Cometa Negra @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Elder Island, JORDANN @ Elsewhere
- HANA, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, Chopstix, Girlboss Today @ Webster Hall
- Spilled Milk w/ Fatherhood, Michael Magnan, Physical Therapy, Eli Escobar, Kim Anh, Josh Steers, AFTRMTH, HANNAH LOU @ Musica Club NYC
- Guilt Attendant, Motiv-A, g0thboi1997, M. Lamar, Axine M, Zachery Allan Starkey @ Trans-Pecos
- Suntitle, Only Sibling, Gates to Hell, Ballista, Heavyhex @ Amityville Music Hall
- Hannah Gadsby @ BAM
--
