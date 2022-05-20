What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Mavis Staples, Amy Helm @ BAM
- Grouper, Benoît Pioulard @ The Opera House
- Injury Reserve, Armand Hammer, AKAI SOLO @ Warsaw
- Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Ho99o9 @ Barclays Center
- Primus, Battles @ Capitol Theatre
- Jon Hopkins, Abby Echiverri, Deep Creep @ Elsewhere
- The Front Bottoms, Alex Orange Drink, Toby McMullen @ White Eagle Hall
- The Feelies @ Brooklyn Made
- Margaret Glaspy @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Okay Kaya, Hyd @ Webster Hall
- Bad Luck, Dollar Signs, Taking Meds, Common Sage, Camp Trash @ Knitting Factory
- Blind Equation, p.s.you'redead, HIHELGA, Posterboy2000, Food Corps @ The Grove
- Weakened Friends, Queen of Jeans, Bat House @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Bree Runway @ Bowery Ballroom
- Beat Brigade, Eastern Function, Sweet Babylon, Eye Defy @ Bushwick Public House
- Vieux Farka Touré, Mafer Bandola, DJ Henri @ Le Poisson Rouge
- PNB Rock @ Asbury Lanes
- Amber Mark, Jean Deaux @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band @ City Winery
- Miho Hatori, Michael Beharie Live Band, Camilla Padgett-Coles @ Nulbul 151
- Alan Licht, Nick Podgurski, Zach Paul, Real Adult @ The Windjammer
- One Step Closer, Gel, Broken Vow, Spaced, Ennui @ Massapequa VFW
- Stone Temple Pilots @ Palladium Times Square
- Harry Styles @ UBS Arena
- Circles Around The Sun, Mikaela Davis @ Brooklyn Bowl
- TVOD, Silk War, SCAB, Kahiem Rivera @ Our Wicked Lady
- Glüme, Hause Plants, Big Dumb Baby @ Berlin
- Wire Festival w/ DJ Stingray 313, DVS1, FJAAK, Héctor Oaks, Juliana Huxtable, Kyruh, NDRX, Volvox, Wtchcrft @ Knockdown Center
- cumgirl8, ICQ, VISUALS, Jamie Peck (DJ set), Moon Diagrams (DJ set), Blanche London (DJ set) @ Wonderville
- Mike Servito @ Public Records
