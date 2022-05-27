What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Tirzah, Ouri @ Brooklyn Steel
- Citizen, Ceremony, all under heaven @ Asbury Lanes
- Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Macseal, Insignificant Other, California Cousins @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cut Worms, John Andrews & The Yawns, Ryan Sambol @ Bowery Ballroom
- Curren$y @ Sony Hall
- Psymon Spine, Penthouse Boys, Zebadiah @ Union Pool
- Pink Mountaintops, Ashley Shadow, Bard's Flying Vessel @ Knitting Factory
- Acid Witch, Cloak, Shadowland @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Vinnie Caruana, Alumni, Offguard, Ricky Fisher, Rose Parade @ Amityville Music Hall
- nothing,nowhere, Poorstacy, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters, snarls @ Irving Plaza
- Moon Tooth, Netherlands, Wreath of Tongues @ TV Eye
- Test Subjects, Shallowhalo, Liam Benzvi @ Baby's All Right
- TWINS, Madeline Goldstein, Sparkle Motion (DJ set) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Balún @ Joe's Pub
- No Trigger, Heart & Lung, Neckscars @ Sovereign
- DJ Snake, Habstrakt, Devault @ The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Analog Soul, LovieBee @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Shyboi, LOKA, YAMEZ, TOTAL XTC, zorenLo, Josh Steers @ Paragon
- Paula Temple, Sara Landry, WTCHCRFT, Despina + Zara Dekho @ Elsewhere
- !!! (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
--
