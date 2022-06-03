What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bon Iver, Bonny Light Horseman @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Bright Eyes, Alex G @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Future Islands, ESG @ Brooklyn Steel
- New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Be Well @ Terminal 5
- Xenia Rubinos, Linda Diaz @ Elsewhere
- Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, Undeath @ Gramercy Theatre
- Greyhaven, LIMBS, The Callous Daoboys, Godseyes, BORE @ Amityville Music Hall
- Hatred Surge, Iron Lung, Skourge, Escuela Grind, Outskirts @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Life of Agony, Dog Eat Dog, Kings Never Die @ Warsaw
- Sadurn, Yowler @ Baby's All Right
- Anvil, White Wizard, Midnight Hellion, Saviour @ Knitting Factory
- Lez Zeppelin, DJ Alex Kayne @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson, ¿TÉO? @ Barclays Center
- Blue Hawaii, dj poolboi, No_Hands @ Market Hotel
- Busty and the Bass, S.T.S., KALLITECHNIS @ Brooklyn Made
- Youbet, The Cradle, Wendy Eisenberg @ The Owl
- Grace Cummings, Elison Jackson @ The Sultan Room
- Daddy Long Legs, Apache, Tuxedo Cats @ TV Eye
- DJ Neat Freak (Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT), DJ Bryce Hackford, DJ James S @ Schimanski
- Chris Lake @ The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Michael Ian Black, Maddie Wiener @ The Bell House
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.