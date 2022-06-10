What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Governors Ball w/ Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, more @ Citi Field
- The Kills, Bodega @ Brooklyn Steel
- Bayside, Thrice, Anxious @ Starland Ballroom
- Soccer Mommy @ Bowery Ballroom
- Iron Chic, Big Nothing, Teenage Halloween, Sweet Pill @ House of Independents
- Tomberlin, Jana Horn @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The DOC (screening) w/ DJ Quik, Daz, Kurupt, The Dogg Pound, Xzibit @ Beacon Theatre
- Show Me the Body, YL @ Baby's All Right
- Quelle Chris, Cavalier @ Elsewhere Zone One
- An Orchestral Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. w/ The Originals, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson @ Damrosch Park
- Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, The Cadillac Three @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Rufus Wainwright ft. Molly Ringwald @ City Winery
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Amayo, Mádé Kuti @ Webster Hall
- Spite, Boundaries, Vatican, Bodybox, Court Order @ Knitting Factory
- John Zorn's New Masada Quartet @ The Sultan Room
- Arto Lindsay, Laszlo and The Hidden Strength @ The Atlantic BKLN
- Moneen, The Color Fred @ Gold Sounds
- Pentagram @ Sovereign
- Rare DM, Lucy, Italomatic @ Skyport Marina (aboard The Cosmo)
- Central Heat Exchange, Quelle Rox, Easy Easy, Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo @ Union Pool
- Living Room, Gluehead, Pasha and the Kindred Spirits @ The Broadway
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Licks, Norman Westberg @ TV Eye
- Gunn, Peoples Temple, Lethal, Xero @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Tim Sweeney, Haruka, beewack @ Good Room
- Maceo Plex, Avision @ Knockdown Center
