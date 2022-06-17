What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sigur Ros @ Beacon Theatre
- Kraftwerk @ Radio City Music Hall
- Brooklyn Magazine Festival w/ Car Seat Headrest, Sudan Archives, Mr Twin Sister, Gustaf, Saint Mela @ LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park
- Ladyland w/ Honey Dijon, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, Shygirl, TR/ST, Namesenda, Planningtorock, Ariel Zetina, Club Eat, Lydo, Makadsi, Michael MAgnan, MikeQ, Oza, Public Access, Sateen, Stiletto, Vanessa Vanjie, Brooke Candy @ Avant Gardner
- Brian Fallon @ Crossroads
- Voivod, Ringworm, Zombie Apocalypse, Year of the Cobra @ Market Hotel
- King Woman, Cel Genesis, Emme, Felipe Gonzalez @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- HR (Bad Brains), Downtown Brown, Fat Chance, Psykidelic Oven Mit, Solo for Dolo @ Asbury Lanes
- Walter Schreifels (DJ set), Lydia Gammill (Gustaf, DJ set), Ayejames (PLEASURES, DJ set) @ Extra Butter
- The John Doe Folk Trio @ The Atlantic BKLN
- Alejandro Escovedo & The Rant Band @ City Winery
- Chief Adjuah, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr @ Sony Hall
- William Tyler, Marta Pereira de Costa @ The Greene Space
- Henry Jamison, Olivia Klugman @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Arthur Moon @ Public Records
- Shalom, Screenager, Chloe Berry @ Rubulad
- Rage of Armageddon Festival w/ Darkness, Deceased, Aggression, Wrath, Deathrash, Sacrificial Blood, Anthropic, Magus Beast, Dimentianon @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Brainstory, Boulevards @ The Sultan Room
- Wallows, Spill Tab @ Terminal 5
- Blame God, Big Shot, Don't Start None, 10$luggz, Pink Mist @ Amityville Music Hall
- Juan Atkins, Harrison BDP, Black Rave Culture, Milan Ariel, Max Sprauer, Fine Touch + moe.BPM @ Elsewhere
- Boys Noize @ iBoatNYC
- Lauren Flax, BMG @ House of Yes
- NEUROKILL, Dreamcrusher, Muerte Lenta, Fashion, Vesolo, COI_N, Afterlife, HATECHILD, Bacterial Lawn, Heavy Halo, Dime, Kate Slauter, Sin Kitty @ Market Hotel
- Haiku Hands, Frost Children, Nafets @ Baby's All Right
- Underground System, 79.5, Conclave, Razor-N-Tape @ Brooklyn Made
- Physical Therapy, SPRKLBB, SPRFRK @ Black Flamingo
- Jen Kirkman @ Union Hall
