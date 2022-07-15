What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Dead & Company @ Citi Field
- Chicago, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin @ Jones Beach
- Fucked Up, Pony, 80HD @ Brooklyn Made
- The Psychedelic Furs, X @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Marissa Paternoster, Shop Talk, Compa, Amelia Jackie @ The Bowery Union
- Bing & Ruth, LEYA @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Darkest Hour, Zao, Bloodlet, Locked in a Vacancy @ Saint Vitus Bar
- I Am The Avalanche, Family Dinner, Afterparty @ The Anchor Tavern
- Left to Die, Skeletal Remains, Mortuous, Dawn of End @ Market Hotel
- Umphrey's McGee @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Talib Kweli, The Whiskey Boys @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Bloodshot Bill, Gary's Groovies, Licks, Jonathan Toubin, Avi Spivak, Gary Balaba @ TV Eye
- Gorgeous, FonFon Ru, Oceanator (solo), Persons @ The Nest
- The Dollyrots, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Don't Panic, Bad Mary @ The Bowery Electric
- Father, Archibald Slim, meltycanon, CLIP @ Baby's All Right
- Squirrel Nut Zippers @ Bryant Park
- The Carry Nation, Mazurbate, Rosa Peligrosa, Kalifa, bleakhaven, Din, DJ Hilary @ Paragon
- Eli Escobar, Andrew Devlin @ Good Room
