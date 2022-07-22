What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Cave In, Moon Tooth @ Gramercy Theatre
- Mitski, The Weather Station @ Radio City Music Hall
- Jawbox, Ted Leo @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal @ Jones Beach
- Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Hockey Dad @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Hop Along, Ratboys @ Asbury Lanes
- Cate Le Bon, Lee Ranaldo @ White Eagle Hall
- The Linda Lindas, Bacchae, Sub*T @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Stay Inside, Semaphore, Private Mind @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Everclear, Fastball, Nixons @ Palladium Times Square
- Anthony Green (performance & signing) @ Rough Trade
- Kota The Friend @ Sony Hall
- claire rousay, Matchess @ Public Records
- Executioner's Mask, Pictureplane, Kill Alters @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Emily Yacina, Yohuna, thanks for coming @ Baby's All Right
- Cheem, Ogbert the Nerd, 13th Law, Dash George @ The Broadway
- Bellows, Frances Chang, Shalom @ Wet Spot
- The Bad Plus @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- James Blake, Jasmine Infiniti, Christian Tokyo, Goddollars, Airhead, Mr Assister @ Musica Club NYC
- Lauren Flax, Antenes, Amourette, Mystery Zone Records @ Good Room
- !!! (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Kevin Hart, Chris Rock @ Prudential Center
--
