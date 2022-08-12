What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels @ Madison Square Garden
- Joyce Manor, Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, PHONY @ Brooklyn Steel
- Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, Armor for Sleep @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Megan Thee Stallion @ GMA Summer Concert Series
- Uniform, Gospel, Planning for Burial @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Teezo Touchdown, Junior Varsity, James Ivy, Roy Blair (DJ set) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Slackers @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise
- Steely Dan, Dave Stryker @ Capitol Theatre
- Your Old Droog, Fly Anakin @ Bowery Ballroom
- Covey, Sincere Engineer @ Mercury Lounge
- Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Gregor Barnett @ Amityville Music Hall
- Horse Jumper of Love, Babehoven, Sadurn @ Market Hotel
- Yellow Ostrich, Bathtub Cig @ TV Eye
- Alicia Keys, Pink Sweat$ @ Radio City Music Hall
- Been Stellar, Kierst @ Union Pool
- DJ Python, Baronhawk Poitier b2b Mez, DJ Lita, Tommie Sunshine, Tommy Hart, James Juke @ Paragon
- Venus X, Akua, DJ Undocubougie @ MoMA PS1
- Baauer, Bianca Oblivion, BASSBEAR!!, ALRT, VILLA, Tendryl @ Elsewhere
- JDH & Dave P, Earth Beat @ Good Room
- Moresoupplease, Jomero, Travis George, Arty Furtado, Dewy87 @ Baby's All Right
