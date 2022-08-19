What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Trey Anastasio (solo) @ Beacon Theatre
- Lord Huron, First Aid Kit @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Murder by Death, Amigo the Devil, Samantha Crain @ Knockdown Center
- Will Butler, River L. Ramirez, Miles Francis @ Brooklyn Made
- Supersuckers, Speedealer, Mighty High @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise
- Dion Lunadon, Sweet Knives, Cold Dice @ TV Eye
- Pinegrove, Why Bonnie, Poise @ The Stone Pony
- Doug E. Fresh, The Chuck Brown Band @ Sony Hall
- Giveon, Saleka @ Radio City Music Hall
- TV Girl, Computerwife @ Brooklyn Steel
- Rafiq Bhatia, Ian Chang @ Bryant Park
- ViaApp, Dreamcrusher, Emme, Drum Loops, Sodomahigomorra @ Trans Pecos
- Lous and the Yakuza, Pamé @ Baby's All Right
- downforwhatever, Arty Furtado, M!NT, stillmecca @ Baby's All Right
- Jenifa Mayanja, Chino Amobi, CZ Wang @ MoMA PS1
- Shiba San, Born Dirty, Gettoblaster @ Superior Ingredients
- Anthony Naples, Binh @ Nowadays
- Mike Servito, Bearcat, Kilbourne, Korea Town Acid, bossy boots, Conejito and Vielka @ Paragon
- Iliza Shlesinger @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
