What’s Going on Friday?

- Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- ODESZA, Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss @ Forest Hills Stadium
- The Beths, Rosie Tucker @ Asbury Lanes
- Summerland w/ Phony Ppl, Sarah Kinsley, Young Franco, Mia Gladstone, Your Grandparents, Chase Plato, Kim Dürbeck, Pyrotiger, Run Boy Run @ 99 Scott
- La Luz, Ghost Funk Orchestra @ Bowery Ballroom
- Local Natives, Jordana @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange @ Madison Square Garden
- Rottrevore, Ritual Mass, Vaamatar, Exsanguinated @ Saint Vitus Bar
- 95 Bulls, Clovis @ Baby's All Right
- Rare DM, Johnny Dynamite, ACR, OJ Acetone (DJ set) @ The Broadway
- Waltzer, Alicia Walter, Beeyotch, Dida @ TV Eye
- Castle Rat, Heavy Halo, Dad, Flat Girther, Nick Cage @ Brooklyn Made
- Miho Hatori, Slauson Malone, Zariiina @ MoMA PS1
- DJ Neat Freak (MGMT's Andrew Vanwyngarden), Matthew Dear (DJ set), Dominika Mazurová @ Schimanski
- Juliana Huxtable, X-Coast, XHOSA, Renata, Cotton, Muerte Lenta @ Paragon
- Mario Diaz de Leon, Michael Beharie @ Littlefield
- Tim Heidecker @ The Bell House
