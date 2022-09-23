What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rolling Loud w/ Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Tjay, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Chief Keef, Yung Lean, Bia, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Westside Gunn, City Morgue, Danny Brown, more @ Citi Field
- Pet Shop Boys, New Order @ Barclays Center
- Jamie xx, Four Tet + Floating Points, Avalon Emerson, Omar S @ Forest Hills Stadium
- The National, Indigo Sparke @ Capitol Theatre
- Amyl and The Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, Bob Vylan @ Terminal 5
- Robert Fripp & David Singleton @ City Winery
- Jimmy Eat World, Charly Bliss @ Starland Ballroom
- Spiritualized @ White Eagle Hall
- OSEES, Bronze @ Warsaw
- Porridge Radio, Sean Henry @ Bowery Ballroom
- Sunami, Spy, Age of Apoclaypse, Queensway, Simulakra, Downfall, Volcano, Stand Still, All Due Respect, Killing Pace, Burning Lord @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Jojo Abot, Esperanza Spalding @ National Sawdust
- Eartheater, River Moon, Sausha, Dark Sister, Memphy, Ren G, Sammy @ Paragon
- Lil Uzi Vert @ 42 D'or
- Moneybagg Yo @ Harbor NYC
- Mephiskapheles, Disassociate, Fahrenheit 451, Drunken Rampage, Dieja @ The Meadows
- Blue Oyster Cult @ Sony Hall
- The Felice Brothers, Will Lawrence @ Brooklyn Made
- Joan As Police Woman @ Joe's Pub
- Murphy's Law, Last Call Brawl, Razorblade Handgrenade, Caught In A Trap, State Run Radio @ Amityville Music Hall
- Wah Together, Pons, Jumbo Theater, Joe Frivaldi @ TV Eye
- zzzahara, Computerwife, Emily Edrosa, hellotones (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room
- Coast Contra, Girll Codee @ SOB's
- glaive, america is a place that exists @ Asbury Lanes
- Myriam Gendron, Bridget St John @ Public Records
- Brooks Nielsen @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Infamous Stringdusters, Armchair Boogie @ Gramercy Theatre
- Panic! At The Disco, Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers @ Madison Square Garden
- John Coltrane Tribute w/ Seiki Yukimoto, Andrew Lamb, Spaceman Patterson, Terry Burrus, Stanley Banks, Craig Haynes, Newman Taylor Baker @ Nublu
- Daniel Avery, Umfang, Interstellar Funk, Relaxer @ Basement
- Danny L Harle, Hudson Mohawke, DJ FUCK, 99jakes, Abby, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Nancy Whang (DJ set), HEIDEMANN @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Kilbourne, Lenny Dee, Buzzi @ Market Hotel
- Xeno & Oaklander, Silent EM, DJ Andi (Sythicide) @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Sandrien, ISAbella, Henry Chow, Samuel Fish, Will Automagic, Akanbi @ secret location
- Bianca Lexis, Kfeelz, Yibing, adobeprincess, Ian Kim Judd @ Mood Ring
