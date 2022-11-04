What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Menzingers, Touché Amoré, Screaming Females @ House of Independents
- Tigers Jaw, Heart Attack Man, Glitterer @ Warsaw
- Robert Glasper, yasiin bey @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Let's Eat Grandma, Julien Chang @ Webster Hall
- Museum of Love, Midnight Magic, Light Asylum (DJ set), Each Other @ Bowery Ballroom
- Knifeplay, Joyer, Lola Star @ The Broadway
- Timeshares, Teenage Halloween, Ezra Cohen & The Big City Band, Cold Wrecks @ Trans-Pecos
- Winter, Peel Dream Machine, Scarlet Rae @ Baby's All Right
- Adrenalin O.D., Incendiary Device, Fear Gods @ The Bowery Electric
- Jane Weaver, Air Waves @ The Sultan Room
- Rhiannon Giddens @ Carnegie Hall
- Mirah, Lori Goldston @ Public Records
- The Darling Fire, Zombie Apocalypse, Husbandry, High Cost, Modern-Day Machines @ The Kingsland
- Michigander, Abby Holliday @ Bowery Ballroom
- A Deer A Horse, Couch Slut, bbigpigg @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Blue Oyster Cult, Mark Farner @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
- The Avett Brothers, Seth Avett @ Kings Theatre
- Hercules & Love Affair (DJ set) @ H0l0
- Ron Like Hell b2b Doctor Jeep, ADAB, PlayPlay, Bored Lord b2b bastiengoat, Sorry Records Soundsystem @ Good Room
- DJ Lag, X-Coast, Mister Vacation, Delabae, RAQX @ Paragon
- Classixx, Justin Strauss @ Schimanski
- Deathpact, Kumarion, Barnacle Boi @ Webster Hall
- Francesca D'Uva @ Abrons Arts Center
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.