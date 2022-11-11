What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Alex G, Hatchie @ Brooklyn Steel
- Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson), MJ Lenderman @ Webster Hall
- Soul Glo, City of Caterpillar @ House of Independents
- Ceremony, Gel, SRSQ, Chronophage @ The Meadows
- Oso Oso, M.A.G.S., Anxious @ Warsaw
- Steve Gunn / Bill Nace / John Truscinski Trio, Deradoorian, Spencer Herbst, Patrick Holmes @ Union Pool
- The Men, Cool Whip, Snoopy & the Who? @ Trans-Pecos
- S.C.A.B., Couch Prints @ Baby's All Right
- Antibalas, Walk Talk, Dj.henri @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Billy Strings @ Nassau Coliseum
- She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, D'Arcy @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Fear City Fest w/ The Schizophonics, Wyldlife, Dinos Boys, Ravagers, Mel Machete, Killer Kin, Mala Vista @ TV Eye
- TEKE::TEKE, Editrix @ Public Records
- Katatonia @ Sony Hall
- The Courteeners, The Backfires @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bulldozer, Deceased, Area Kingdom, Demiser @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Black Flag, TSOL, The Dickies, Total Chaos @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- >FUs, Urban Waste @ The Meadows
- Dead Stars, Clone, Desert Sharks @ Main Drag Music
- Senses Fail, Like Moths to Flames, Can't Swim @ Elsewhere
- Tank and the Bangas, Norah Jones @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Village Fête After Party w/ Ata Kak, Miho Hatori (DJ set), NAEEM (DJ set) @ Pioneer Works
- DJ Minx, Mike Servito, Timo Lee, Maddy Maia, Rose Kourts @ Good Room
- Marcel Fengler, AADJA, Mutualism, Luigi Di Venere b2b Stathis, Justin Cudmore @ Basement
- False Witness, Umfang, Star Eyes, Gabberbitch69, Agent Provocateur @ Paragon
- Riobamba, JOSELO, Diego Hauz, Payola, Ibn Itaka, Agaepanti @ Mi Sabor Cafe
- Kamal Naeem, Simic, Miles Mercer @ Mansions
- John Mulaney @ UBS Arena
- Conan O'Brien @ Beacon Theatre
- J.B. Smoove @ Town Hall
