What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Hold Steady, Gladie @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Archers of Loaf, Weird Nightmare @ Warsaw
- Flesh & Steel w/ Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, Soft Crash, NGHTCRWLER, Ms. Boan, Kontravoid (DJ set), Andi (DJ set), 80's Baby, Das Ding @ Knockdown Center
- Hammered Hulls, Skull Practitioners, Clear Channel @ TV Eye
- Midtown, The Movielife, Pollyanna, Gunz from The Gunz Show (DJ set) @ Starland Ballroom
The Sadies @ Union Pool(canceled)
- Machine Head @ The Stone Pony
- Nikki Lane, Drayton Farley @ Bowery Ballroom
- Unsound Festival: Weavings w/ Nicolas Jaar, Valentina Magaletti, Marina Herlop, Linda Sikhakhane, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Antonia Nowacka, Cyro Baptista, Dormeshia, Luca Rossi, Tlacel Esparza, Susie Ibarra, Bint Mbareh @ Alice Tully Hall
- Julian Lage and The Bad Plus @ Webster Hall
- Kayana, June McDoom, Ama Akata @ Purgatory
- The Queers, The Muckrakers, Urban Waste, Victory Garden @ Amityville Music Hall
- The Wants, Heat Death, Activity @ Mercury Lounge
- Wallice, Boyish, Hamond, Babebee @ Brooklyn Made
- En love, Rabbit, Fraud, Come Mierda @ Gold Sounds
- Bardo Bath w/ Garcia Peoples, Macrodose, Jesse Jarnow @ Weylin
- Bill Frisell Trio, Ambrose Akinmusire, Gregory Tardy @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Måneskin @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Hot Tuna @ Capitol Theatre
- Yacht Rock Revue @ The Paramount
- AceMo b2b MoMA Ready b2b DJ Swisha, Jadalareign, Day Cart, Wig-Wam, Sploofi, Meilgaarden, T.Wan, Downloadable Content @ Good Room
- Ghost Phone, URA, Kellen303, No Sir b2b Joey @ Mansions
- AADJA, Adriana Lopez, P.E.A.R.L. @ H0l0
- DJ Stingray 313, Perc, Akua, The Carry Nation, Dee Diggs @ Basement
- Shalewa Sharpe, Janeane Garofalo, Kerry Coddett, Shane Torres, Phil Wang @ Union Hall
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.