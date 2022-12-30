What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Phish @ Madison Square Garden
- Future, 21 Savage @ Barclays Center
- Patti Smith and her Band @ Brooklyn Steel
- Gogol Bordello, Balaklava Blues, Crazy and the Brains @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Piebald, Phony, Rebuilder, Rites of Springfield @ Market Hotel
- Sidney Gish, Feeble Little Horse, Precious Human @ Bowery Ballroom
- Aimee Mann, Nellie McKay, Paul F Tompkins @ City Winery
- Night Birds, No Problem, Bacchae, Meathouse, Chemical X @ House of Independents
- Disassociate, Deathcycle, Drunken Rampage, Xtinguish the Code, Kartel @ The Meadows
- Dirt Buyer, Griffy Jones & the Phantom Band, 108 Snails @ The Broadway
- Carl Craig, Moodyman, Seth Troxler, Stacey Pullen, Sister Zo @ 99 Scott
- Physical Therapy, FASHION, Sekucci, Bapari, @Leelee @ Paragon
- Akua, Max Watts @ Public Records
- Chromeo, Richie Quake, Kristos, No Promises @ Deluxx Fluxx
