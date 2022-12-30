What&#8217;s Going on Friday?

What’s Going on Friday?

credit: Rolling Loud / Sebastian Rodriguez

TONIGHT IN NYC:

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: 108 Snails, AKUA, BACCHAE, Bapari, Carl Craig, Chemical-X, Chromeo, Deathcycle, Dirt Buyer, Disassociate, Drunken Rampage, fashion, Griffy Jones & the Phantom Band, Kārtël, Kristos, LeeLee, Max Watts, Meathouse, Moodyman, Night Birds, No Problem, No Promises, Phony, Physical Therapy, Piebald, Rebuilder, Richie Quake, Rites of Springfield, Sekucci, Seth Troxler, Sister Zo, Stacey Pullen, Xtinguish the Code
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan