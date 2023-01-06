What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Vile Creature, Ragana, Sunrot @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Bowie Birthday Bash w/ Rhett Miller, Robert Burke Warren, special guests @ City Winery
- THÆTAS, Sentient Horror, Sarmat, Tortuous Inception @ Our Wicked Lady
- The Star Spangles, 95 Bulls, Licks @ TV Eye
- Pons, May Rio, Tits Dick Ass, Joudy, My Son the Doctor, Dead Tooth @ Baby's All Right
- Lez Zeppelin, Colossal Street Jam @ Sony Hall
- Lifeguard, S.C.A.B., Sugar Milk @ Trans-Pecos
- Larkin Grimm, Caged Animals, Frankie Sunswept, Ben Pagano, Sarsky and the Meditator @ Bar Freda
- ADAB x Sister Zo, Analog Soul, Carlos Souffront x Patrick Russell, Lesly Remy x Bryan Kasenic, The Carry Nation @ Good Room
- Shigeto, Russell E.L. Butler @ Nowadays
- Robert Armanti, TT / ANTPUKE, Pauli Cakes, Memphy b2b Fashion, Deathrayz, Pierre Louis @ Elsewhere
- LustSickPuppy, umru, Winnie Wanders @ Schimanski
