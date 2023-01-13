What’s Going on Friday?

What&#8217;s Going on Friday?

They Might be Giants

TONIGHT IN NYC:

  • They Might Be Giants @ Bowery Ballroom
  • Jesse Malin, Dito Montiel, Christine Smith @ Bowery Electric
  • Silent Drive, Thoughtcrimes, The Darling Fire @ Saint Vitus Bar
  • Champagne Superchillin', Operator Music Band, Lizzy Young @ Union Pool
  • Dave Hause & The Mermaid, The Weeklings, Bobby Mahoney @ The Wonder Bar
  • Jivebomb, B.R.A.T., Fraud @ Project Reach
  • Scout Gillett, Namesake, Cor De Lux @ Alphaville
  • Meshell Ndegeocello @ Blue Note Jazz Club
  • Slick Rick, Tarrey Torae, DJ Kaos, Kool DJ Red Alert, Dudley Music @ Brooklyn Bowl
  • EASYFUN, Hyd, Virgen Maria, horsegiirL, Ariel Zetina, Sundae Sauuce x Ride or Dwai w/ Dawi, Travis George, Dayebeats, Ghozt, Océane @ Elsewhere
  • Blaketheman1000, NEW YORK, Alice Longyu Gao (DJ set), Angel Prost (DJ set), Ren aka Club Eat (DJ set), Ezra Marcus (DJ set), Tyler Bainbridge (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
  • Tim Sweeney, Duane Harriott, Ayanne Heaven @ Good Room
  • Ayesha, DJ Voices, Darwin @ Nowadays
  • Ron Like Hell, Bézier, Lady Starlight, Sterling Juan Diaz @ Paragon
  • Kim Ann Foxman, Ọba+Flip, Material Witness @ House of Yes
  • NYC Winter Jazzfest @ various venues

