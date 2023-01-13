What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:They Might Be Giants @ Bowery BallroomJesse Malin, Dito Montiel, Christine Smith @ Bowery ElectricSilent Drive, Thoughtcrimes, The Darling Fire @ Saint Vitus BarChampagne Superchillin', Operator Music Band, Lizzy Young @ Union PoolDave Hause & The Mermaid, The Weeklings, Bobby Mahoney @ The Wonder BarJivebomb, B.R.A.T., Fraud @ Project ReachScout Gillett, Namesake, Cor De Lux @ AlphavilleMeshell Ndegeocello @ Blue Note Jazz ClubSlick Rick, Tarrey Torae, DJ Kaos, Kool DJ Red Alert, Dudley Music @ Brooklyn BowlEASYFUN, Hyd, Virgen Maria, horsegiirL, Ariel Zetina, Sundae Sauuce x Ride or Dwai w/ Dawi, Travis George, Dayebeats, Ghozt, Océane @ ElsewhereBlaketheman1000, NEW YORK, Alice Longyu Gao (DJ set), Angel Prost (DJ set), Ren aka Club Eat (DJ set), Ezra Marcus (DJ set), Tyler Bainbridge (DJ set) @ Baby's All RightTim Sweeney, Duane Harriott, Ayanne Heaven @ Good RoomAyesha, DJ Voices, Darwin @ NowadaysRon Like Hell, Bézier, Lady Starlight, Sterling Juan Diaz @ ParagonKim Ann Foxman, Ọba+Flip, Material Witness @ House of YesNYC Winter Jazzfest @ various venues
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.
SHOP OUR STORE