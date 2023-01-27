What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Cass McCombs, Weak Signal @ Bowery Ballroom
- Mutually Assured Destruction, Stabbed, Fools Game, Restless Spirit, Rabbit @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Dru Hill @ Racket
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ Capitol Theatre
- Penelope Scott, Yot Club, Hank @ Baby's All Right
- Thelma and the Sleaze, Boys Go to Jupiter, Maya Lucia @ The Sultan Room
- Robert Earl Thomas, The All Souls Family Band, Margaret Nygard @ Alphaville
- Henry Grant, gobbinjr, Trash Girl @ C'mon Everybody
- Kronos Quartet @ Carnegie Hall
- Nadah El Shazly, Masma Dream World @ Public Records
- Delano Smith b2b Rick Wilhite, Ataxia @ H0l0
- UMFANG, Tomas Urquieta @ Public Records
- Physical Therapy, DJ Python @ Nowadays
- ANTPUKE, Byrell the Great, Princess Peggie, CoralKILL, Fractal, DJ MAXX, Ryker b2b Connor Wrong, more @ FloLo Holistic
