What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Nas @ Madison Square Garden
- Puzzled Panther, Crazy & The Brains, Loose Buttons, The Fabulous Roman Candles, Jonathan Toubin, more @ TV Eye
- See You Next Tuesday, Bandit, The Banner, Wreath of Tongues @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Geese, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Chanel Beads @ Mercury Lounge
- A Wilhelm Scream, Mercy Union, Taking Meds @ Crossroads
- Future Teens, Macseal, shallow pools @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Scout Gillett, Diamond Grinder, Goo @ Union Pool
- Marcy Playground, Hank & Cupcakes, The Back-Alley Dolls @ Arlene's Grocery
- Marc Ribot: The Jazz-Bins @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Brandon Lopez Trio, Darius Jones / Shazhad Ismaily / Ryan Sawyer @ Shift
- Dither, Brian Chase, Amirtha Kidambi @ The Stone
- Black HERstory Live w/ UMI, Celisse, Danielle Ponder, aja monet, Mahogany L. Browne, Ebony Williams @ Alice Tully Hall
- Karl Denson Project w/ Keyon Harrold, James Francies, Burniss Earl Travis, Blaque Dynamite @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Kendra Morris, GA-20, Abby Jeanne @ Brooklyn Made
- Days N Daze, Cop/Out, Teenage Halloween, The Cut Ups @ The Meadows
- Early Eyes, Pictoria Vark @ Baby's All Right
- Rare DM, Bunny X, Club Drippy (DJ set) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Each Other, JDH & Dave P, Juan Izguerra, Lauren Goulet @ Good Room
- LSDXOXO, AceMo, ARCHANGEL + DIME, EVIL GIANE, Klein @ Paragon
- Anthony Parasole, Volvox, Ana B, Justin Cudmore, Relaxer b2b SPF 50 @ Basement
- D-Bridge, ELISE, Kessler @ Nowadays
- BASSBEAR!!, FAUZIA @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
- David Cross @ Union Hall
