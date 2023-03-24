What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES @ Brooklyn Steel
- Jill Scott @ Kings Theatre
- The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, Carly Cosgrove @ The Paramount
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothé @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cheekface, Sad Park @ Bowery Ballroom
- King Tuff, Tchotchke, DJ Nicholas Gazin @ Elsewhere
- Rauw Alejandro @ Barclays Center
- The Soul Rebels, Black Thought, Sunrisa Disco @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Death To All, Nukem, Suffocation @ Webster Hall
- All Them Witches (playing Dying Surfer Meets His Maker) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Water From Your Eyes, Fantasy of a Broken Heart @ P.I.T.
- Spy, Ammo, Phantom, Fatal Wound @ The Broadway
- Spy, Axxe Crazy, Junta @ The Broadway (late show)
- Slapshot, Sheer Terror, No Redeeming Social Value, The Last Stand, The Stress @ Amityville Music Hall
- Hello Mary, Computerwife @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Pons, Pique, Party Hats, Catalyst, Venus Twins @ Trans-Pecos
- Lou Tides, Issei Herr, Taja Cheek & Ben Katz, Molto Ohm @ secret Chinatown location
- Pendant, Vitesse X, Chanel Beads @ Public Records
- Third Eye Blind @ The Wellmont Theater
- The Star Spangles, The Trash Bags, Kim The Beat (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room
- Bipolar, Mary Jane Dunphe, Calamity Glamour, Jonathan Toubin @ TV Eye
- Franz Charcoal (Frankie Cosmos), Maddie Connors, Jenna Sherriton, Richard Perez @ Purgatory
- Flor De Toloache, Nella @ Zankel Hall
- Derrick Carter, Dee Diggs, Kim Anh @ SILO Brooklyn
- Theo Parrish @ Nowadays
- DJ Voices b2b Akanbi, Yumi & Ronan b2b DJ Temporary @ secret Bushwick location
- Eddie Richards, deep creep @ Public Records
