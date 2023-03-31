What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Wilco, Horsegirl @ The Capitol Theatre
- Avey Tare, Anastasia Coope @ Market Hotel
- The English Beat @ Palladium Times Square
- Dear Nora (solo), Jane Lai @ Sundown
- Old Currents, Mikey Erg, Night Surf @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Terrace Martin, Keyon Harrold @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Razor Braids, Closeby, Trophy Wife @ TV Eye
- Atsuko Chiba, Heat Death, Heavy Feather & the Magic Word @ Alphaville
- Weak Signal, Powers / Rolin duo, Mark Morgan @ Union Pool
- Speaker Music, Ka Baird & Henry Fraser, Qasim Naqvi & Grey McMurray, Dark Rose, Dadastrain (DJ set) @ Trans-Pecos
- Mall Grab, Miley Serious, No_4mat, DJ Lag, AQ, nguyendows99 @ Elsewhere
- Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Glüme, Rare DM, Orion @ Chelsea Music Hall
- The Criticals @ Brooklyn Made
- Brainbombs, Pharmakon, Bloated Subhumans @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Mike Servito, Dee Diggs, Savile, Paurro, Toribio @ Paragon
- Natasha Diggs, Osunlade @ SILO Brooklyn
- DJ Nobu, Clarisa Kimskii @ TBA Brooklyn location
- E-Saggila, Sepehr @ Public Records
- Chris Gethard @ Minetta Lane Theatre
