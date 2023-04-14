What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Depeche Mode, Stella Rose and the Dead Language @ Madison Square Garden
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band @ Prudential Center
- High Vis, Glitterer, Combust, Sugar Milk @ The Meadows
- Dying Fetus, Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, Slay Squad @ Starland Ballroom
- Have a Nice Life, Giles Corey, Midwife, Planning for Burial @ Bowery Ballroom
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Seafoam Walls @ Webster Hall
- Fake Names, Her Head's On Fire, Space Cadet @ TV Eye
- Eartheater, Swami Sound, Gabby Start @ NYU Kimmel Center (NYU students only)
- ionnalee, iamamiwhoami, Luminous Kid @ Elsewhere
- MIKE, Slauson Malone 1, Sideshow, CRUZIN @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Uwade, People Museum @ Public Records
- The Men @ Rough Trade (performance & signing)
- Frost Children, Frost Family @ Baby's All Right
- Homeboy Sandman @ Cafe Erzulie
- Hundreds of AU, Dreamwell, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Mountain Man, Pyre @ Gold Sounds
- Live Skull, Highly Effective People, The Whimbrels @ Main Drag
- Locations, Perennial, Demeter @ Berlin
- A Country Western, Ruth in the Bardo, Fasting, Cal Fish @ The Broadway
- Brian Dunne, Al Olender @ Mercury Lounge
- The Dragon Sisters, DJ Samuella, The Illustrious Blacks @ David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Friends From New York w/ Haruka, Stretch Armstrong @ Everdene at Virgin Hotel New York
- Ancient Methods, Philipp Strobel, motiv-a, Carlos Souffront, Galcher Lustwerk, Rose Kourts @ Basement
- Juan Maclean, Kate Stein @ Good Room
- DJ Rolando, Lauren Flax, Clark Price, Samuel Fish, SPF 50, Kfeelz, NIGELTHREETIMES, Yibing b2b Andrew Devlin, Alien D, Henry Chow, Kieran Behan, No Sir @ H0l0
- Bookworms Ensemble, Axine M b2b Deflector, ANNIHIL x Mercury Symbol, Lucy York, Saturn Lavender @ secret location
- Escaflowne, fleet.dreams @ Jupiter Disco
- Non Phixion, Sean Strange, Bronze Nazareth, El Gant, Little Vic, S.K.E. The Heistman, DJ Eyeball @ Brooklyn Monarch
