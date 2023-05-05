What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Kali Uchis, RAYE @ Radio City Music Hall
- Saosin, Astronoid @ Irving Plaza
- Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless @ Bowery Ballroom
- Saves the Day @ Brooklyn Made
- Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Guillaume @ Baby's All Right
- Hoodoo Gurus, The Fleshtones @ Webster Hall
- Lael Neale, Anastasia Coope @ Public Records
- Khemmis, Conjurer, Wake @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded w/ Jeezy, T.I., French Montana, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Fivio Foreign, Jucee Froot, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek @ Barclays Center
- Shellshag, Chris Gethard, Roy Wood Jr., Jo Firestone, Jes Tom, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Petey DeAbreu, Brittany Carney, Franco Danger, Andrew Fisher @ The Bell House
- Catalyst, Pique, Aspartame, Montclair @ Trans-Pecos
- Country Westerns, Liquor Store, Ill Angel @ Union Pool
- Alex Isley @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- The Natural Lines, The Lighthouse and the Whaler @ Saint Vitus Bar
- sadie, Hank @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Doyle, Salem's Childe, The Zombie Mafia, Singaya, Wolfspeak @ Dingbatz
- Cola, OMAT @ TV Eye
- Angèle, PAMÉ @ Terminal 5
- Tim Baker and All Hands, Eric Slick @ Heaven Can Wait
- Meredith Monk, Theo Bleckmann, Katie Geissinger, Allison Sniffin, Bang on a Can All-Stars @ Pioneer Works
- Tredici Bacci, Anthony Coleman, Starla Online @ 411 Kent Ave
- Jimmy Edgar, BEIGE, Bergsonist, Pictureplane, SAMMY @ Paragon
- JDH & Dave P, Cosmo, BOJAQ @ Good Room
- DJ Python, DJ Nigga Fox @ Nowadays
- Thomas P Heckmann, Young Male, Elle Dee, Analog Soul, Mike Servito, Devoye @ Basement
- Ge-ology, Kim Ann Foxman, Pabels, ThanksMate, Disgonuts, Omer Mil, Micky Perez, DLR @ 70 Scott Avenue
- Kyle Kinane @ White Eagle Hall
