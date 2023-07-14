What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Little Dragon, Matt FX @ Baby's All Right
- Braid, J. Robbins, Oceanator @ Crossroads
- Action Bronson @ Starland Ballroom
- Sad Summer Fest w/ Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Head Automatica, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Cut Worms, Joanna Sternberg, Adam Green @ Union Pool
- Destroy Boys, Gully Boys, Jigsaw Youth, Destructo Disk, The Sheer Currents @ Irving Plaza
- Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright @ SummerStage at Von King Park
- Esther Rose, Dean Johnson @ Bowery Ballroom
- Dawes @ Damrosch Park
- Fred Mascherino, Oceans in the Sky, Dizzy Bats, Hello Halo @ The Kingsland
- Bueno, Mulva, Debbie Dopamine, GobbinJr @ Purgatory
- Steve Salett & Friends @ The Owl Music Parlor
- Chow Lee @ tba location
- L'Éclair, sunking @ Brooklyn Made
- Miho Hatori x Ana Roxanne @ 47 Canal
- Flor de Toloache, La Manga @ Industry City Bandshell
- Umfang, Young Male, BLASFEMMEOUS @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
- Julia Govor, Lauren Flax, Viiaan, J. Albert @ Good Room
- DJ Bone, Analog Soul, Rose Kourts, Perel, Fatherhood @ Basement
- Akanbi, DJ Healthy, DJ Temporary, Kia @ tba Bushwick location
- LOIF, deep creep @ Public Records
- Boiler Room w/ Devove, DJ Lag, DJ Shannon, Doctor Jeep, Kaili, Kikelomo, Lovie, Planet B, Simo Cell, Toumba @ Knockdown Center
- Pete Holmes @ City Winery
