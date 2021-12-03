What’s Going on Friday (Hanukkah night 6)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- The New Pornographers (performing Mass Romantic), Aoife Nessa Frances @ Webster Hall
- The Hold Steady, THICK @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Richard Thompson @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Yuka C. Honda, Nels Cline, Devin Hoffs @ High Line Nine
- Triple B Showcase w/ Ekulu, Restraining Order, Warfare, Pillars of Ivory, Mutually Assured Destruction, Final Gasp, KOYO, AmmuNation, Almighty Watching @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Destroy Boys, Jigsaw Youth, The Umbrellas @ Market Hotel
- Neck Deep, Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, Heart Attack Man, Oxymorrons @ Starland Ballroom
- Accept, DJ Alex Kayne, Magus Beast, Black Dawn @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
- KennyHoopla, DJ Topgun @ Elsewhere Hall
- Low End Theory 30 Year Anniversary w/ DJ Maseo, DJ Spinna, DJ Red Alert @ Sony Hall
- Teen Daze, Sam OB, Rowan Spencer @ Public Records
- Katie Pruitt, Tre Burt @ Mercury Lounge
- Belmont, In Her Own Words, Action/Adventure, Big Baby Scum Bag @ Amityville Music Hall
- Scout Gillett, Thus Love, Dig Nitty @ TV Eye
- Avalon Emerson, Ben UFO @ Knockdown Center
- SG LEWIS, DJ_DAVE @ Avant Gardner
- DJ Boring, Jayda G, Baltra @ Elsewhere Hall
- Moon Kissed, Sir Chloe @ Trans-Pecos
- Personal Space, The Tines, Sooner @ Hart Bar
- Jen Kirkman @ Union Hall
- Kiki & Herb: SLEIGH @ BAM
LIVESTREAMS:
Underoath perform their new album Voyeurist in full for a virtual concert, Digital Ghost, at 9 PM ET (tickets).
