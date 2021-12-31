What’s Going on Friday? (New Year’s Eve)

photo by P Squared

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

  • The Strokes, IDLES, Hinds @ Barclays Center (more info)
  • Phish @ Madison Square Garden (more info)
  • Guided By Voices @ Brooklyn Made (more info)
  • Yo La Tengo @ City Winery (more info)
  • Streetlight Manifesto @ Warsaw (more info)
  • Return To The Origin of Love w/ John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask @ Town Hall (more info)
  • Azealia Banks @ Brooklyn Steel (more info)
  • Fred Thomas (The James Brown Band) @ Union Pool (more info)
  • Ripe, Melt, Francis Aud @ Irving Plaza (more info)
  • NY Night Train 14th Annual New Years Ball w/ Daddy Long Legs, Miranda & The Beat, more @ TV Eye (more info)
  • Len Faki, Marcell Dettmann @ 99 Scott (more info)

--

