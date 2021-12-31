What’s Going on Friday? (New Year’s Eve)
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Murphy's Law, Drunken Rampage, UFC, Non Residents @ The Kingsland
- The Cityfox Odyssey w/ Âme, Andhim, Anna, Arianna Danae, Charlotte De Witte, Desna, Enrico Sanguiliano, Franky Wah, Honey Dijon, HVOB, Maceo Plez, Rodriguez Jr, Rüfüs Du Sol (DJ set), Sasha, Solomun @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Soul Clap, Justin Strauss, Billy Caldwell @ Good Room
- Danny Krivit, Rhenalt, Rochelle, Ruez, Simon Heyliger Tj McAu @ TBA Brooklyn
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- The Strokes, IDLES, Hinds @ Barclays Center (more info)
- Phish @ Madison Square Garden (more info)
- Guided By Voices @ Brooklyn Made (more info)
- Yo La Tengo @ City Winery (more info)
- Streetlight Manifesto @ Warsaw (more info)
- Return To The Origin of Love w/ John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask @ Town Hall (more info)
- Azealia Banks @ Brooklyn Steel (more info)
- Fred Thomas (The James Brown Band) @ Union Pool (more info)
- Ripe, Melt, Francis Aud @ Irving Plaza (more info)
- NY Night Train 14th Annual New Years Ball w/ Daddy Long Legs, Miranda & The Beat, more @ TV Eye (more info)
- Len Faki, Marcell Dettmann @ 99 Scott (more info)
--
