What’s going on Monday?

You can browse our full NYC show calendar for all of tonight's shows, but here are some highlights...

Steve Earle @ City Vineyard

Steve Earle will warm up for Tuesday's fifth annual John Henry’s Friends benefit concert with an intimate rehearsal dinner at NYC's City Vineyard

Roomful of Teeth, Caroline Shaw @ Guggenheim Museum

Eight-voice ensemble Roomful of Teeth join the three percussionists of Tigue perform as part of the Guggenheim’s annual annual Rotunda Holiday Concert.

Reverend Vince Anderson and the Love Choir Xmas Supertacular @ Union Pool

The Reverend Vince Anderson plays every Monday at Union Pool but tonight is a very special holiday edition of his residency, with guests including Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Meah Pace of !!!, Binky Griptite, James Patrick of the Apple Brothers, Kendra Morris, Julia Haltigan, and surprise guests. It's free but there is a $20 suggested donation.

A John Waters Christmas @ Sony Hall

Cult filmmaker and trash connoisseur John Waters has been offering his twisted take on the holidays for years now with his one-of-a-kind, one-man show. This year’s A John Waters Christmas tour is dubbed “Filthier and Merrier” and a “rapid-fire ‘trigger warning’ for holiday traditionalists.” If you love to hate the holidays, you’ll be in good company with John.

James Chance, Brion Starr, TV Baby, Godcaster @ The Dance

No wave icon and Contortions leader James Chance headlines this show but the whole lineup is pretty good, with the quirky/glammy Brion Starr in the undercard slot.

Jeff Rosenstock, Lou Hanman, Mikey Erg Band @ Trans-Pecos

Jeff Rosenstock continues his four-show residency at Trans-Pecos tonight, which happens every Monday through December 23. Each show has a different opener and benefits a different cause. Tonight benefits Educated Little Monsters, the “music and arts group serving Bushwick youth whose communities are severely impacted by gentrification” that used to run classes out of Silent Barn. Opening is Lou Hanman and Mikey Erg, two super busy punk musicians who play in tons of bands (including some of the same bands, like Worriers). You had to RSVP (which is now closed), but even with RSVP, admission is first come, first served. Arrive at the venue starting at 6 PM to make a suggested donation and receive a wristband for entry.

You can also find quality entertainment on almost any night of the week at: Barbès bar and performance space in Park Slope, LunÀtico in Bed Stuy, Nublu in the East Village, Blue Note jazz club in the West Village, The Stone in multiple locations, Comedy Cellar in the West Village, and Q.E.D. comedy club in Astoria.

For all of tonight's shows, and tomorrow's, check out our NYC concert calendar.

