What’s going on Monday?

Butterboy Comedy @ Littlefield

Maeve Higgins and Jo Firestone host tonight's Butterboy and welcome Moshe Kasher (Netflix Special: Live In Oakland), Sandy Honig (Three Busy Debras), Jasmine Ellis (Moontower Comedy Festival), Karolena Theresa (Handmaid's Tale: The Musical), Morgan Jay (NBC's Bring The Funny), and Andre D. Thompson (NBC Standup For Diversity)

Gary Gulman, Brittany Carney, Larry Owens @ Baby's All Right

Having released one of 2019's best comedy specials (The Great Depresh), Gary Gulman hosts this night of comedy.

Reverend Vince Anderson and the Love Choir

Rev. Vince has been preaching the gospel on Monday nights in Williamsburg for over 10 years with his band The Love Choir (that usually includes at least one member of TV on the Radio and often members of The Dap Kings). As always, free, and now at a earlier start time (9 PM).

