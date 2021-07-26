What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Anxious, Wild Red @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Naomi Ekperigin, Pat Regan, Christi Chiello, Alex English @ Littlefield
- Darlene Love @ City Winery
- Phoebe Robinson @ The Bell House
- David Cross @ Union Hall
- Michel Camilo @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Sunny Jain @ Barbés
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.