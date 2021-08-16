What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC: The Bronx w/ KRS One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevle Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 (featuring Grandmaster Melie Mel and Scorpio), Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock & Ultra Magnetic MC's @ Orchard Beach
- Kate Davis, Fake Dad @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Toebow, ensemble, et al., Hyperion Drive @ C'mon Everybody
- Kevin Garrett, Julia Easterlin @ Rockwood Music Hall
--
