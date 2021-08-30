What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- They Might Be Giants @ Asbury Lanes
- Azealia Banks @ Webster Hall
- Jacqueline Novak @ The Bell House
- Jessy Lanza @ Baby's All Right
- Spencer. @ Brooklyn Public Library
- Todd Snider, Aaron Lee Tasjan @ Gramercy Theatre
- Brook Pridemore's ATM, The Wants @ Mercury Lounge
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Neil Frances performs live from The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, with an opening set from Tiberius b, streaming at 10 PM ET, streaming on Twitch.
--
