What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Foo Fighters @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Isaiah Rashad @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Machine Gun Kelly, jxdn, KennyHoopla @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude, Kharma @ House of Independents
- AKAI SOLO, Navy Blue, THERAVADA, Poetic Thrust @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Combo Chimbita, Bembona @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Matt & Kim @ TV Eye
- Roy Wood Jr. @ The Loft at City Winery
- Van Buren Records @ Baby's All Right
- Sheryl Crow, Lucie Silvas @ Beacon Theatre
- Black Pumas, Pachyman @ Brooklyn Steel
- Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby, Say She She @ Le Poisson Rouge
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Death Cab for Cutie stream their Red Rocks Amphitheater show at 10 PM ET (tickets).
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.