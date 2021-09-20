What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Town Hall centennial concert w/ Chris Thile, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Sullivan Fortner, Zakir Hussain, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Damon Daunno, Timo Andres @ Bryant Park
- White Reaper, Glove, Buddy Crime @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- We Are Scientists, S.C.A.B. @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Somnuri @ Amityville Music Hall
- St. Panther, Felukah, Mamadou @ Baby's All Right
- Middle Kids @ Irving Plaza
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.