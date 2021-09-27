What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Big Freedia, Cakes da Killa @ Brooklyn Steel
- Okay Kaya, Zannie @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- The Sword, Wizard Rifle @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society, William Parker, Gunn-Truscinski Duo @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Sarah Jarosz, The Dead Tongues @ Webster Hall
- Lea Bertucci, Ben Vida @ Roulette
- Spontaneous Space w/ Samer Ghadry, Yuka Honda @ IRL
- Craig Xen, Robb Banks @ Baby's All Right
- Mister Sunday w/ Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
