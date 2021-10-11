What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby @ Webster Hall
- Injury Reserve, Slauson Malone @ Bowery Ballroom
- Turnover, Widowspeak, Temple of Angels @ Brooklyn Made
- WILLOW, DE'WAYNE, Kid Sistr @ Brooklyn Steel
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ Capitol Theatre
- Greet Death, The Twin, Plight @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Cheekface, Oceanator, Maneka @ Elsewhere Zone One
- 75 Dollar Bill, SSWAN, Aaron Edgcomb @ Bien Lit
- Janeane Garofalo @ City Winery
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.