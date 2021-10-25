What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange @ Brooklyn Steel
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters @ Capitol Theatre
- The Mountain Goats, Sophia Boro @ Brooklyn Made
- AJJ, Gladie, Shellshag @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Someone ft. Meshell Ndegeocello & Chris Bruce, Justin Hicks, ESREAC @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Hook, CLIP @ SOB's
- David Cross @ The Sultan Room
- Dan Levy, Eugene Levy @ Beacon Theatre
