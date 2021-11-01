What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Angel Du$t, Restraining Order, Mary Jane Dunphe @ Brooklyn Made
- nothing,nowhere, Meet Me @ The Altar, Waiver. @ Amityville Music Hall
- Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, Hannah Jadagu @ Brooklyn Steel
- Whitney, special guests @ Baby's All Right
- Imperial Triumphant, Pyrrhon, Couch Slut @ Saint Vitus Bar
- All Hallows' Day Good Time Celebration w/ The Ice Balloons, Kyp Malone, Katy Pinke, Devon Church @ Chelsea Music Hall
- Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network @ Mama Tried
- Todd Barry, Colin Quinn, Brittany Carney, Marina Franklin, Dina Hashem, Gary Gulman, Ted Alexandro @ Bell House
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.