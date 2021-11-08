What’s going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid @ Brooklyn Steel
- Bill Callahan, Bill Nace @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, Orthodox, Dying Wish @ Saint Vitus Bar
- VanJess @ Bowery Ballroom
- Thumpsasaurus, Psymon Spine @ TV Eye
- girlpuppy, waveform*, Dan English @ Elsewhere Zone One
- David Cross @ Bell House
- Sabrina Jalees, Sydnee Washington, Emmy Blotnick, Jessica Henderson, Alison Leiby, Sara Schaefer @ Union Hall

