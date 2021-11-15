What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sylvan Esso, Lido Pimienta @ Terminal 5
- Half Waif, Lightning Bug @ Bowery Ballroom
- IDK, Ameer Vann, Ken Rebel @ Webster Hall
- Robby Krieger (The Doors), Vanilla Fudge @ Sony Hall
- Dizzy, Isa Reyes @ Baby's All Right
- Butterboy Four-Year Anniversary Show w/ Melissa Villaseñor, Joe Pera, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Lili Michelle, Alex English @ Littlefield
- Iliza Shlesinger @ Beacon Theatre
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Bjork, joined by a 15-piece chamber ensemble from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, performs songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more, live from Reykjavik at 3 PM ET (tickets).
--
