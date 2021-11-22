What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Raekwon x Ghostface Killah x GZA @ Terminal 5
- Titus Andronicus @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Real Estate @ Brooklyn Made
- Delta Spirit, Deer Tick @ Webster Hall
- Ohgeesy, DJ Vision @ Gramercy Theatre
- Max Gregor (Lemuria), Mikey Erg @ August Laura
- Yngwie Malmsteen, Images of Eden, Sunlord, Eddie Trunk @ Sony Hall
- Dave Chappelle (screening of untitled documentary) @ Madison Square Garden
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Titus Andronicus' Music Hall of Williamsburg show streams at 9 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
--
