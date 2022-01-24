What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Aziz Ansari @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- John Darnielle (in conversation w/ Grady Hendrix) @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Talib Kweli ft. Slick Rick & Bob James @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Wale @ Webster Hall
- Griff, Amy Allen @ Bowery Ballroom
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
Indigo De Souza @ Music Hall of Williamsburg(more info) Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets @ Capitol Theatre(more info)
--
